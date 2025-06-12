Robert Vadra's Counsel Clarifies ED Summons Concerns Amid Health Precautions

In a virtual press conference, Advocate Suman Jyoti Khaitan, representing businessman Robert Vadra, addressed media rumors regarding Vadra's non-appearance at an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for a money laundering investigation. According to Khaitan, these reports misrepresented Vadra's actions, suggesting he was avoiding the inquiry.

Khaitan clarified that Vadra had developed flu-like symptoms, prompting a COVID-19 test and subsequent health precautions. Reiterating Vadra's cooperation, he stated that Vadra has offered to partake in the probe virtually and has already submitted extensive documentation to the ED.

Vadra has been previously interrogated in a related case about a 2008 Haryana land deal. He intends to travel internationally for a family commitment but remains ready to engage with the ED either before or after his trip. The ED's chargesheet alleges that UK arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, under Vadra's directive, bought and refurbished a London property, a claim Vadra refutes as politically motivated harassment.

