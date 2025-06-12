Middle East Tensions and Trade Talks Shake U.S. Stock Futures

On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a downturn as Middle East tensions intensified and uncertainty grew over Washington's recent trade deals with China. Boeing's shares saw a 7% premarket drop following an Air India crash involving a 787-8 Dreamliner.

President Trump announced a relocation of U.S. personnel from the Middle East, citing potential dangers, and reiterated that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. Iran's senior official warned of retaliating against U.S. bases if nuclear negotiations failed.

China confirmed a trade deal with the U.S., signaling a fragile peace in their ongoing trade war. Traders awaited further details from recent U.S.-China talks in London. Key data releases, including the May Producer Price Index and jobless claims, were anticipated for further clarity.