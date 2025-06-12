Left Menu

Middle East Tensions and Trade Talks Shake U.S. Stock Futures

U.S. stock index futures fell due to Middle East tensions and the uncertainty surrounding U.S.-China trade deals. Boeing shares dropped after an Air India crash involving a 787-8 Dreamliner. As nuclear talks loom, Iran warned of retaliation if negotiations with the U.S. fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:47 IST
On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a downturn as Middle East tensions intensified and uncertainty grew over Washington's recent trade deals with China. Boeing's shares saw a 7% premarket drop following an Air India crash involving a 787-8 Dreamliner.

President Trump announced a relocation of U.S. personnel from the Middle East, citing potential dangers, and reiterated that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. Iran's senior official warned of retaliating against U.S. bases if nuclear negotiations failed.

China confirmed a trade deal with the U.S., signaling a fragile peace in their ongoing trade war. Traders awaited further details from recent U.S.-China talks in London. Key data releases, including the May Producer Price Index and jobless claims, were anticipated for further clarity.

