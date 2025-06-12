Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight AI171 Crashes After Take-Off in Ahmedabad

An Air India flight bound for London Gatwick has been involved in a tragic accident shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, prompting the abrupt suspension of operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Flight AI171 was carrying 242 individuals, with a significant number being Indian and British nationals, along with other international passengers.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing heavy black smoke emerging from the crash site, situated outside the airport perimeter. The aircraft, under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, issued a mayday call before crashing, but no further responses were received. Emergency services are currently at the scene, with efforts directed towards rescue and providing medical support.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed his devastation over the incident, assuring swift action from all aviation and emergency response teams. An Operational Control Room has been activated to manage the crisis as investigations continue. The minister is personally overseeing the situation, ensuring that affected passengers and their families receive the necessary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)