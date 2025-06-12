Western Railway Steps Up After Ahmedabad Air Tragedy with Additional Trains

In a swift response to the tragic events unfolding from Ahmedabad, where a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff, Western Railway has announced plans to operate additional trains. With 242 individuals aboard, including 12 crew members, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner's disaster has led to a suspension of flight operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

As part of the immediate response, the Western Railway dispatched its Disaster Management Team and medical personnel alongside RPF staff to assist with rescue operations and provide support to the Gujarat government. The Railway's efforts aim to manage the resulting travel chaos, planning extra trains based on demand with one each for Mumbai and Delhi already in the works.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has called in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), deploying 90 personnel across three teams from Gandhinagar to the crash site. Reports indicate the aircraft crashed into a doctors' hostel just beyond the airport's perimeter, with local authorities on high alert. An emergency helpline has been established for public assistance as investigations continue into the incident.

