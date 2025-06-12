Left Menu

Western Railway Steps Up After Ahmedabad Air Tragedy with Additional Trains

Following a tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad, Western Railway has announced additional train services to mitigate travel disruption. The railway's Disaster Management and Medical Teams are coordinating with local authorities in relief efforts. Three NDRF teams are also aiding in rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:23 IST
Western Railway Steps Up After Ahmedabad Air Tragedy with Additional Trains
Visuals from the crash site. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the tragic events unfolding from Ahmedabad, where a London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff, Western Railway has announced plans to operate additional trains. With 242 individuals aboard, including 12 crew members, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner's disaster has led to a suspension of flight operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

As part of the immediate response, the Western Railway dispatched its Disaster Management Team and medical personnel alongside RPF staff to assist with rescue operations and provide support to the Gujarat government. The Railway's efforts aim to manage the resulting travel chaos, planning extra trains based on demand with one each for Mumbai and Delhi already in the works.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has called in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), deploying 90 personnel across three teams from Gandhinagar to the crash site. Reports indicate the aircraft crashed into a doctors' hostel just beyond the airport's perimeter, with local authorities on high alert. An emergency helpline has been established for public assistance as investigations continue into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025