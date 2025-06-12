Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad, PM Modi Extends Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound sorrow following a tragic incident in Ahmedabad, describing it as 'heartbreaking beyond words.' On Thursday, PM Modi took to social media platform X to share his condolences and reaffirm his commitment to aiding those affected.

In the online post, PM Modi indicated he has been closely monitoring the situation while maintaining constant contact with state authorities. 'The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. I have been in touch with ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected,' he stated.

Air India confirmed that flight AI171, destined for London Gatwick, was involved in an accident shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers, including Indian, British, Canadian, and Portuguese nationals, crashed in the Meghaninagar area. The airline has set up a passenger hotline and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation reported that the aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, alongside First Officer Clive Kundar. The plane, which departed from runway 23, issued a Mayday call before losing communication with air traffic control. Thick black smoke was seen at the scene as emergency crews responded.