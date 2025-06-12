Left Menu

Sebi Tightens Reins on Commodity Advisory Meetings

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has mandated stock exchanges with commodity segments to conduct their Product Advisory Committee meetings at least twice a year. For agricultural commodities, the frequency is once annually. This directive follows revisions in the guidelines based on stakeholder feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:36 IST
Sebi Tightens Reins on Commodity Advisory Meetings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a new directive to ensure greater oversight in the management of commodity derivatives. Stock exchanges with commodity segments will now have to hold Product Advisory Committee (PAC) meetings a minimum of twice annually to maintain compliance with the newly revised guidelines.

This move comes under the Master Circular for Commodity Derivatives Segment released by Sebi in August 2023, which outlines various compliance requirements for stock exchanges and clearing corporations operating in this sphere. A key focus of the Master Circular involves forming a Product Advisory Committee for every group of commodities sharing common stakeholders or value chain participants, on which derivatives are actively traded or proposed for the future.

Particularly for agricultural commodities, the revised guidelines specify that these PACs are mandated to meet at least once a year. The new meeting frequency requirements are designed to better reflect the concerns of market participants and result from deliberations by Sebi's Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee. These changes are effective immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025