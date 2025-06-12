Air India Tragedy: Nation Mourns as Ahmedabad Flight Crash Claims Lives

The tragic crash of a London-bound Air India flight shortly after departure from Ahmedabad airport has drawn expressions of deep sorrow from across the country, including from Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Terming it a "devastating human tragedy," Dhankhar conveyed his thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families.

The ill-fated flight, carrying 242 people including 12 crew members, collided with a doctors' hostel in the Meghani area soon after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw also mourned the incident, extending his condolences to those affected.

Subsequent to the crash, the Central Reserve Police Force has deployed 150 personnel to aid in rescue operations, currently underway with the help of National Disaster Response Force teams. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao described the event as "deeply heartbreaking" and urged for robust medical support for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)