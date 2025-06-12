Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad, Sparks Global Response

Boeing Airplanes reported on Thursday its contact with Air India about the AI-171 crash. The flight, with 242 passengers and crew, intended for Gatwick airport in London, went down shortly after its departure from Ahmedabad. Boeing expressed sympathies through its official U.S. planemaker channel, underscoring their readiness to assist.

Air India indicated the Dreamliner 787 was carrying 169 Indian nationals, among others. The incident occurred at 1:39 PM local time shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Concurrently, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration noted its liaison with the National Transportation Safety Board regarding the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his profound sorrow over the incident, labeling it as 'heartbreaking beyond words,' and promised support to the affected. He continues to monitor the situation closely, coordinating with state authorities to provide assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)