Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan: From Lab to Land in Bardoli
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan concluded the 15-day 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' in Gujarat, focusing on farmer engagement and innovation. The campaign involved 16,000 scientists who reached out to over 1 crore farmers, promoting natural farming and advanced agricultural practices across India.
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrapped up the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' at a Kisan Sammelan in Bardoli, Gujarat, on Thursday. The 15-day campaign involved efforts to enhance farmer engagement and innovation, highlighting ongoing government support for the agricultural community.
At the venue, known historically for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Bardoli Satyagraha, Chouhan drew a connection between past and current efforts for farmer welfare. The initiative featured 16,000 scientists traveling to villages offering tailored, research-based agricultural strategies.
Emphasizing its reach, Chouhan noted that over 1 crore farmers were engaged, with visits spanning more than 1 lakh villages. The campaign also saw fruitful dialogues at 55,000 locations, sharing success stories of increased farmer income due to innovative practices.
