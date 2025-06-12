RBI Mandates Enhanced KYC Updation Protocols for Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued directives on Thursday requiring banks and other regulated entities to notify customers well in advance of any need for periodic Know Your Customer (KYC) updates. This initiative aims to bolster consumer protection and improve banking services.

The RBI circular highlighted a significant backlog in KYC updates for accounts linked to governmental Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes. To facilitate easier compliance, amendments now allow Business Correspondents to assist in updating KYC information efficiently.

The guidelines specify the need for at least three reminders before and after the due date for KYC updates, with notices including easy-to-follow instructions. Banks are encouraged to conduct special camps to expedite the process, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, ensuring comprehensive consumer outreach and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)