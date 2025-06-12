Left Menu

RBI Mandates Enhanced KYC Updation Protocols for Banks

The Reserve Bank of India has issued new directives requiring banks to proactively notify customers about KYC updates to enhance consumer protection. These guidelines aim to streamline the process through Business Correspondents and promote compliance in the banking sector, focusing on rural and semi-urban regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:36 IST
RBI Mandates Enhanced KYC Updation Protocols for Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued directives on Thursday requiring banks and other regulated entities to notify customers well in advance of any need for periodic Know Your Customer (KYC) updates. This initiative aims to bolster consumer protection and improve banking services.

The RBI circular highlighted a significant backlog in KYC updates for accounts linked to governmental Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes. To facilitate easier compliance, amendments now allow Business Correspondents to assist in updating KYC information efficiently.

The guidelines specify the need for at least three reminders before and after the due date for KYC updates, with notices including easy-to-follow instructions. Banks are encouraged to conduct special camps to expedite the process, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, ensuring comprehensive consumer outreach and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025