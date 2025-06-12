Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Prompts Thorough Inquiry

A tragic incident unfolded in Ahmedabad on Thursday as an Air India flight en route to London crashed, prompting a swift government response. The crash involved 242 passengers and claimed several lives, spurring a comprehensive investigation to uncover the reasons behind the catastrophe, according to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra expressed profound regret over the incident, emphasizing the core value that 'everyone's life is precious'. Authorities, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), swiftly mobilized to aid in rescue operations. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has arrived at the crash site to oversee the response and promised an exhaustive inquiry.

Preliminary reports suggest the aircraft piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with assistance from First Officer Clive Kundar, issued a mayday call before losing communication with Air Traffic Control. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Runway 23, enveloping the site in heavy smoke. The government vows to delve deeply into the causes of this accident as rescue missions continue with urgency.