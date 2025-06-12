Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Life Cut Short for Kerala Nurse

Ranjitha Gopakumar, a nurse from Kerala, perished in a plane crash in Ahmedabad. She had returned from the UK to finalize her job formalities in India. Her hopeful return was cut short by the tragedy, leaving her family and village in mourning. She is survived by her two children and mother.

  • Country:
  • India

Ranjitha Gopakumar, a 39-year-old nurse from Kerala, was tragically among the victims of a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Having recently returned to India from the UK to complete job-related formalities, Ranjitha was filled with aspirations and plans for a stable life for her family. But these dreams were abruptly ended.

The crash, which occurred during a connecting flight back to the UK, has plunged her native village of Pullad into deep mourning. Community members have gathered to offer condolences to her bereaved family, who now face an unimaginable loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

