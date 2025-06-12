UK and US Poised to Finalize Crucial Trade Tariff Deal
Britain is set to implement its part of a tariff agreement with the US and awaits announcement from President Trump. The deal includes reduced tariffs on UK cars and steel, with Britain's corresponding tariff reductions on US beef and ethanol, pending final discussions on steel quotas.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Kingdom stands ready to implement its portion of a significant tariff arrangement with the United States. Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds expressed optimism for a near-term announcement from President Donald Trump to activate the deal.
The trade pact was initially agreed upon on May 8 by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Trump. It involves Britain securing reduced US tariffs on its car and steel exports, while offering lowered tariffs on American beef and ethanol. The execution has faced delays due to outstanding discussions, such as the quotas on steel exports.
Reynolds emphasized that the tariff reductions must benefit the entire UK steel sector, amid US supply chain prerequisites. Meanwhile, the bioethanol sector has voiced concerns over the increased competition the deal might bring. Despite this, Reynolds pointed out that the industry's struggles predate the agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare: Elon Musk vs. Donald Trump in Social Media Spat
Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Tentative Reconciliation
Elon Musk and Donald Trump: Navigating the Stormy Seas of Social Media
Political Feud: Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Crossroads
PM Modi silent on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering peace between India, Pakistan: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nalanda.