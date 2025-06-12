Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on BKI Network in Punjab and Haryana

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 15 locations linked to Babbar Khalsa International in Punjab and Haryana, uncovering materials tied to a recent grenade attack in Amritsar. The probe aims to dismantle the terror network's operations involving international funding and recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:26 IST
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids on Thursday across Punjab and Haryana. The action targets 15 locations associated with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror group, as part of an investigation into a grenade attack in Amritsar earlier this year.

The NIA disclosed that these searches spanned the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Rupnagar in Punjab, and Sirsa in Haryana. The operations are linked to a January 2025 grenade attack on a police post in Amritsar, attributed to foreign-based BKI operative Happy Passian.

Seized items include mobile phones, digital devices, and documents, crucial to unraveling the network's operations. Investigations revealed that Sarwan Singh, known as Bhola, supplied the grenade and finances to the attackers, while other suspects like Mandeep Singh remain at large. The probe underscores BKI's plot to instigate terror acts in India through international channels.

