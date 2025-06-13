Left Menu

Global Markets Shaken by Israel-Iran Conflict

Global stock markets tumbled, oil prices soared, and safe havens gained traction following an Israeli military strike on Iran. The geopolitical tensions risk further destabilizing the Middle East and impacting global economic stability amidst ongoing trade policy shifts under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, global financial markets were rocked on Friday as Israel launched a military strike against Iran. The move led to a sharp selloff in U.S. futures, contributing to a dip in stocks across Asia, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI affected.

Following the attack, oil prices spiked significantly; Brent crude surged over 6% to $73.56 per barrel. Investors quickly sought refuge in traditional safe havens, propelling gold prices up 1% and strengthening the Swiss franc and Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar.

The geopolitical conflict poses increasing risks of escalation in the Middle East, a vital oil-producing region. In parallel, tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policy reshuffles continue to pressure financial markets as ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran face deadlocks.

