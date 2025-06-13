Ahmedabad Tragedy: Air India Crash Claims 241 Lives
A catastrophic accident struck Ahmedabad as Air India Flight AI171 crashed, leading to the death of 241 people. Chief officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are on the scene. Investigations will follow as one miraculous survivor receives medical attention amidst national mourning and pending DNA confirmations.
- Country:
- India
In a grim event that has sent shockwaves across India, Air India Flight AI171 tragically crashed near Ahmedabad, killing 241 individuals on board, including 12 crew members. The Boeing 787-8, bound for London Gatwick, succumbed to disaster shortly after take-off, transforming the domestic terminal into a site of national mourning.
A key meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the accident, with insights obtained from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Shah has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing that the official death toll awaits further DNA testing.
Amidst the tragedy, one British national of Indian origin survived, receiving vital medical care. The devastating crash has prompted an official investigation led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries visit the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
