Left Menu

Ahmedabad Tragedy: Air India Crash Claims 241 Lives

A catastrophic accident struck Ahmedabad as Air India Flight AI171 crashed, leading to the death of 241 people. Chief officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are on the scene. Investigations will follow as one miraculous survivor receives medical attention amidst national mourning and pending DNA confirmations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:11 IST
Ahmedabad Tragedy: Air India Crash Claims 241 Lives
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrives at Ahmedabad airport to receive PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim event that has sent shockwaves across India, Air India Flight AI171 tragically crashed near Ahmedabad, killing 241 individuals on board, including 12 crew members. The Boeing 787-8, bound for London Gatwick, succumbed to disaster shortly after take-off, transforming the domestic terminal into a site of national mourning.

A key meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the accident, with insights obtained from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Shah has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, emphasizing that the official death toll awaits further DNA testing.

Amidst the tragedy, one British national of Indian origin survived, receiving vital medical care. The devastating crash has prompted an official investigation led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries visit the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025