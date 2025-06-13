Tragic Crash of Air India Flight in Ahmedabad Sparks Investigation

Amid tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a somber visit to the site of the Air India flight AI 171 crash, which took place in Ahmedabad. The fatal incident claimed 241 lives, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu accompanied the Prime Minister during his visit.

The ill-fated flight was en route to London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport. Out of the passengers, 169 were Indian nationals, while others hailed from Britain, Portugal, and Canada. Remarkably, a single British national of Indian origin survived the catastrophe.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier convened with Gujarat's Chief Minister, observing that the high temperatures from the aircraft's ignited fuel severely limited rescue chances. Shah assured families that confirmation of fatalities will follow DNA tests, while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced an in-depth investigation into the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)