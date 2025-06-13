Left Menu

Tragic Crash of Air India Flight in Ahmedabad Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site of Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, a day after it tragically crashed, killing 241 onboard. An investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has been initiated to uncover the reasons behind the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:15 IST
Tragic Crash of Air India Flight in Ahmedabad Sparks Investigation
PM Modi visits the site of AI-171 flight crash in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a somber visit to the site of the Air India flight AI 171 crash, which took place in Ahmedabad. The fatal incident claimed 241 lives, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu accompanied the Prime Minister during his visit.

The ill-fated flight was en route to London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport. Out of the passengers, 169 were Indian nationals, while others hailed from Britain, Portugal, and Canada. Remarkably, a single British national of Indian origin survived the catastrophe.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier convened with Gujarat's Chief Minister, observing that the high temperatures from the aircraft's ignited fuel severely limited rescue chances. Shah assured families that confirmation of fatalities will follow DNA tests, while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has commenced an in-depth investigation into the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025