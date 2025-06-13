Left Menu

Stellar Pride: India's Cosmic Legacy Woven into Space Mission Badge

India celebrates Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla's participation in the AXIOM-4 mission to the ISS, accompanied by a mission badge designed by Manish Tripathi. The badge, a symbol of India's space heritage, features elements like Aryabhata Satellite and Gaganyaan Mission, inspiring future generations with a testament to India's cosmic ambitions.

Designer Manish Tripathi crafts special badge for AXIOM-4 astronaut Subhanshu Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India basks in a historic achievement, Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla embarks on the AXIOM-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), taking with him a symbol of national pride: a mission badge designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Tripathi. This badge transcends mere accessory status; it embodies India's rich space heritage, lofty ambitions, and unique cultural identity, marking a significant presence on the global stage.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, designer Manish Tripathi recounted the personal and patriotic journey that led to the creation of this emblematic badge. Both Tripathi and Subhanshu Shukla are alumni of the same school, fostering a connection that culminated in this extraordinary collaboration. Tripathi stated, "This badge is India's stamp in space, a culmination of an eight-month journey filled with transcontinental dialogue and numerous revisions to capture our heritage, aspirations, and achievements in the cosmos."

Drawing inspiration from a postal stamp, the badge incorporates India's astronomical and cultural richness. It features the Gaganyaan Mission, symbolizing autonomous spaceflight ambitions, celebrates the 50th anniversary of Aryabhata Satellite, and honors the Sun's role in space exploration. It also highlights Jantar Mantar's astronomical legacy, India's mathematical innovations like zero, and the infinity symbol's limitless exploration. A helmet outlines India's cultural strength, embodying the 'Hanuman' essence and maps of partnering nations, aiming to inspire the next generation to appreciate and advance India's space legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

