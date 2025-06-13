Catastrophic Plane Crash Shocks Nation: Air India AI-171 Disaster Claims 241 Lives

The nation is reeling from the tragic loss of 241 lives in the catastrophic crash of Air India flight AI-171. The Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, bound for London's Gatwick, went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport.

CPI (M) General Secretary MA Baby voiced his profound shock at the incident, expressing deep condolences to the affected families. Meanwhile, an investigation spearheaded by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is keenly anticipated.

On the scene, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overseen recovery efforts, visiting the lone survivor and other injured individuals. Investigations continue as the country seeks to understand the causes behind this aviation disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)