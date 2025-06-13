Karnataka CM Urges Emergency Aid for Distressed Mango Farmers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made an urgent plea to Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, seeking the implementation of a Price Deficiency Payment and Market Intervention Scheme for the state's mango farmers. This request highlights the significant financial distress faced due to drastic declines in market prices.

In a formal letter, Siddaramaiah detailed the plight of mango farmers across Karnataka, where prices have plummeted from Rs 12,000 to Rs 3,000 per quintal, despite production costs being recommended at Rs 5,466 per quintal. The CM emphasized that heavy market arrivals during peak months have exacerbated financial pressures.

In light of widespread protests and financial hardships, Siddaramaiah has urged immediate intervention to stabilize prices and issued control to ensure farmers receive at least the minimum cost of cultivation. Such measures are vital to preventing further socio-economic challenges in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)