Left Menu

Karnataka CM Urges Emergency Aid for Distressed Mango Farmers

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah has urgently requested intervention from Union Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan to support mango farmers facing severe financial distress due to plummeting market prices. Highlighting substantial price drops, Siddaramaiah seeks a Price Deficiency Payment Scheme to stabilize the situation and prevent wider socio-economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:14 IST
Karnataka CM Urges Emergency Aid for Distressed Mango Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made an urgent plea to Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, seeking the implementation of a Price Deficiency Payment and Market Intervention Scheme for the state's mango farmers. This request highlights the significant financial distress faced due to drastic declines in market prices.

In a formal letter, Siddaramaiah detailed the plight of mango farmers across Karnataka, where prices have plummeted from Rs 12,000 to Rs 3,000 per quintal, despite production costs being recommended at Rs 5,466 per quintal. The CM emphasized that heavy market arrivals during peak months have exacerbated financial pressures.

In light of widespread protests and financial hardships, Siddaramaiah has urged immediate intervention to stabilize prices and issued control to ensure farmers receive at least the minimum cost of cultivation. Such measures are vital to preventing further socio-economic challenges in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025