Tragedy in the Skies: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims 241 Lives, One Miraculous Survivor

Anju Sharma was among 241 victims of the Air India 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Heading to England, Sharma was the family's eldest, known for her unifying role. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor, described his escape from the horror, witnessing the aftermath with disbelief and a renewed lease on life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:32 IST
Sanjiv Kumar, a relative of Anju Sharma who lost her life in Ahmedabad plane crash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Anju Sharma was among the 241 people who perished in the Air India 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad. According to her relatives, Anju was the oldest family member and a vital link in keeping the family united. She was en route to England to visit her daughter when the ill-fated crash occurred.

Sanjiv Kumar, a relative from Kurukshetra, where Anju hailed from, expressed his grief, explaining how Anju was a pivotal figure within the family. Meanwhile, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh remarkably survived the crash, sharing his harrowing experience in a conversation with Doordarshan.

Vishwash recounted the moment his seat, located in the part of the aircraft that crashed into a hostel's ground floor, saved his life. With fortuitous space allowing escape and a subsequent fire causing him burns, his survival is nothing short of miraculous. Prime Minister Modi later inquired about the incident, acknowledging it as a horrific episode witnessed first-hand by the lone survivor as it unfolded before him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

