Tragic AI 171 Crash Claims 241 Lives, Sparks Nationwide Mourning

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre offered condolences on Friday to the families affected by the devastating AI 171 plane crash, emphasizing the nation's collective grief. Minister Khandre expressed his prayers for the departed and wished strength upon their bereaved families.

Similarly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla voiced his sorrow over the loss, highlighting the impact on Rajasthan, as several victims hailed from the region. He affirmed the nation's solidarity with the victims' families during this tragic time.

The AI-171, a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 headed for London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport, resulting in 241 fatalities. Air India confirmed only one survivor among the 242 individuals onboard, including 12 crew members. An official inquiry is underway, spearheaded by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as announced by Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

In the wake of the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor, and others injured in the crash.