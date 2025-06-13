Left Menu

Air India Crash Raises Alarms Over Technical Defects

Former Air India pilot and BJD leader Manmath Routray has expressed concerns over potential technical failures in the Air India-171 aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad, claiming 241 lives. He suggested possible maintenance issues or design flaws in the Boeing aircraft could have led to the tragedy.

Updated: 13-06-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:12 IST
Former Commercial Pilot of Air India and BJD Leader Manmath Routray (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the devastating crash of Air India-171 in Ahmedabad, former Air India pilot and BJD leader Manmath Routray has raised serious questions regarding the aircraft's technical condition. The crash, which resulted in 241 fatalities, including crew members, has been linked to potential technical defects.

Routray pointed to visuals indicating that the aircraft's landing gear failed to retract, suggesting a "major technical defect." He speculated that if both engines failed, it might indicate a design fault in Boeing's aircraft. He also noted that the plane had recently undergone maintenance, hinting at possible oversights during this process.

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, as the Boeing 787-8 was en route to its destination. The crash site, a resident doctors' hostel, saw the tragic end of 241 lives, marking one of the deadliest aviation incidents in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

