Oil Prices Surge Amid Escalating Tensions Between Israel and Iran

Tensions escalated as Israel launched strikes against Iran, leading to significant retaliation. This geopolitical unrest resulted in a jump in oil prices of over 7%, hitting multi-month highs. Analysts express concerns about supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz, potentially driving prices even higher. The market remains volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices surged over 7% on Friday as geopolitical tensions soared following widespread Israeli strikes on Iran. This escalation, met with Iranian retaliation, fueled concerns over disruptions in the global oil supply chain. As a result, Brent crude futures spiked to $74.46 a barrel, reaching their highest point since January.

The rise in prices marks one of the most significant intraday movements since 2022, when energy markets were shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Israel's military actions targeted Iran's nuclear sites and missile factories, aiming to thwart Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Despite damage to Natanz, no radioactive contamination was reported.

Amid uncertainty, analysts are particularly wary of potential threats to the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial corridor for global oil transport. With a fifth of the world's oil moving through this region, any disruption could see prices soar up to $130 a barrel. The market watches closely as tensions simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

