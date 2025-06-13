Left Menu

Dollar Spikes Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Safe-Haven Rush

The dollar experienced its biggest one-day rise in a month as investors sought safe-haven assets following Israel's strikes on Iran. Despite the rise, uncertainty looms over global trade and inflation. Escalating geopolitical tensions and forthcoming economic decisions could further impact the currency's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:53 IST
Dollar Spikes Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Safe-Haven Rush
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar surged on Friday, marking its most significant single-day rise in a month as geopolitical tensions reignited safe-haven demand. In response to Israel's military strikes against Iranian targets, investors turned to the dollar, bolstering the currency amid fears of wider hostilities in the region.

President Trump pressured Iran for negotiations, emphasizing the potential for more severe actions. The dollar index rose nearly 0.9%, reversing strengths in the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. While ongoing talks in Oman regarding Iran's uranium program continue, the currency markets remain jittery.

Despite these developments, the dollar's overall trajectory remains uncertain. Analysts predict temporary distortions in the currency trend due to geopolitical stress, though looming Federal Reserve decisions might stabilize the financial landscape. Meanwhile, gold prices and crude oil surged, reflecting broader economic anxieties.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025