Left Menu

Demand for Justice Intensifies Amid Allegations in NEET Aspirant's Death Case

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary vowed those responsible for the NEET aspirant's death in Patna will face consequences. The death sparked protests and allegations of sexual assault and a cover-up. A special investigation is ongoing amidst political pressure for transparency and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:32 IST
Demand for Justice Intensifies Amid Allegations in NEET Aspirant's Death Case
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Samrat Choudhary, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, has assured that no individual involved in the NEET aspirant's tragic death will escape accountability. The girl, an 18-year-old from Jehanabad district, was found unconscious at a private hostel in Patna while preparing for a medical entrance exam and later succumbed to her injuries.

Amidst allegations from her family of sexual assault and administrative cover-ups, a special investigation team overseen by the DGP has been assembled. Initial findings suggested the girl had overdosed on sleeping pills and was suffering from typhoid, yet post-mortem results left open the possibility of sexual violence.

The incident has ignited political unrest, with RJD leaders urging swift and transparent justice. The case has also drawn attention from national figures, including calls for a CBI probe, as local officials continue to investigate leads and ensure truth prevails in what has become a highly sensitive case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026