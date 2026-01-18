Demand for Justice Intensifies Amid Allegations in NEET Aspirant's Death Case

Samrat Choudhary, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, has assured that no individual involved in the NEET aspirant's tragic death will escape accountability. The girl, an 18-year-old from Jehanabad district, was found unconscious at a private hostel in Patna while preparing for a medical entrance exam and later succumbed to her injuries.

Amidst allegations from her family of sexual assault and administrative cover-ups, a special investigation team overseen by the DGP has been assembled. Initial findings suggested the girl had overdosed on sleeping pills and was suffering from typhoid, yet post-mortem results left open the possibility of sexual violence.

The incident has ignited political unrest, with RJD leaders urging swift and transparent justice. The case has also drawn attention from national figures, including calls for a CBI probe, as local officials continue to investigate leads and ensure truth prevails in what has become a highly sensitive case.

