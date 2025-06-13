Left Menu

Expert Pilot Analyzes Air India AI171 Crash: Complex Causes Unveiled

Aviation expert Captain Steve suggests multiple factors, not solely engine failure, caused Air India flight AI171's crash. His analysis, based on visual evidence, points to a loss of lift, improper flap settings, and pilot error. The incident is under investigation, with theories focusing on flap deployment and aircraft behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:25 IST
Expert Pilot Analyzes Air India AI171 Crash: Complex Causes Unveiled
Captain Steeeve (Photo/Captain Steeeve youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An experienced aviation expert, Captain Steve, has put forward a detailed analysis of the Air India flight AI171 crash, highlighting multiple contributing factors beyond a simple engine failure. In his YouTube video, Captain Steve, who has experience piloting both Boeing 777 and 787 models, emphasized that "three main theories revolve around the loss of lift of this aeroplane."

According to Captain Steve, the Boeing 787 boasts capabilities surpassing the 777 in several aspects. However, he found it perplexing that the crash visuals showed the aircraft with no apparent flap deployment, crucial for achieving lift during takeoff. The lack of identifiable flap positions leaves the exact cause of the lift loss in question.

The veteran pilot noted that while the engines appeared normal with no visible flames or sparks suggesting a malfunction, the primary theory relates to a sudden lift loss. Miscommunication during the takeoff might have led to the pilot mistakenly retracting the flaps instead of the landing gear, causing a dramatic drop in lift and flight stability. The situation remains under investigation by aviation safety authorities.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025