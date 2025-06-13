Expert Pilot Analyzes Air India AI171 Crash: Complex Causes Unveiled

An experienced aviation expert, Captain Steve, has put forward a detailed analysis of the Air India flight AI171 crash, highlighting multiple contributing factors beyond a simple engine failure. In his YouTube video, Captain Steve, who has experience piloting both Boeing 777 and 787 models, emphasized that "three main theories revolve around the loss of lift of this aeroplane."

According to Captain Steve, the Boeing 787 boasts capabilities surpassing the 777 in several aspects. However, he found it perplexing that the crash visuals showed the aircraft with no apparent flap deployment, crucial for achieving lift during takeoff. The lack of identifiable flap positions leaves the exact cause of the lift loss in question.

The veteran pilot noted that while the engines appeared normal with no visible flames or sparks suggesting a malfunction, the primary theory relates to a sudden lift loss. Miscommunication during the takeoff might have led to the pilot mistakenly retracting the flaps instead of the landing gear, causing a dramatic drop in lift and flight stability. The situation remains under investigation by aviation safety authorities.