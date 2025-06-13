Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Leaves Three Dead at Madhya Pradesh Wedding Venue

Three laborers died, and three others were injured in an electrocution incident at a wedding venue in Madhya Pradesh's Gadarwara district. CM Yadav expressed condolences and announced compensation for the affected families. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more details about the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:33 IST
Tragic Electrocution Leaves Three Dead at Madhya Pradesh Wedding Venue
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district, three laborers lost their lives and three others sustained injuries after being electrocuted at a marriage garden on Friday.

The mishap took place around 10:30 a.m. in the Gadarwara area when seven laborers accidentally came into contact with a high-tension wire. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sandeep Bhuria, three laborers died at the scene, while three were injured and one escaped unharmed.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences over the unfortunate event and announced financial aid for the affected families. The government has committed to providing Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to each injured worker. Investigations are underway to determine the incident's cause.

