Tripura's Agricultural Surge: Paving the Path to Paddy Self-Sufficiency

Tripura aims to increase paddy production by 500 kg per hectare to achieve self-sufficiency. The state's outreach efforts engaged 1.95 lakh farmers, surpassing targets and involving women significantly. The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Yatra mobilized support, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:58 IST
Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced an ambitious plan to boost paddy production by 500 kg per hectare. The goal aims to render the northeastern state self-sufficient in its cereal output during the kharif season.

Currently, Tripura's population of 42.22 lakh requires an additional 1.04 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to achieve self-sufficiency. Of its 58 blocks, only 30 have currently met this milestone. The state is determined to change this statistic by producing an extra 100,000 metric tonnes, fostering self-reliance.

With only 30 lakh kani available for farming, half of which currently supports paddy cultivation, the state's strategic outreach through the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Yatra has been pivotal. Over 873 meetings were conducted, engaging 1.95 lakh farmers, including 66,809 women, to gather impactful insights for future agricultural betterment.

