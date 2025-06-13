Global Markets Unsettled as Middle East Tensions Rise
Wall Street's primary indexes opened lower following Israel's strike on Iranian nuclear sites, escalating Middle Eastern tensions and affecting global market risk sentiment. The Dow fell 388.1 points, S&P 500 dropped 44.7 points, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 211.6 points as trading commenced.
Wall Street's major indexes experienced a downturn at Friday's opening, sparked by increased tensions in the Middle East following Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. This event has stirred concern among investors, leading to a decline in market confidence globally.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a notable drop, shedding 388.1 points to start trading at 42,579.48. Likewise, the S&P 500 faced a decrease of 44.7 points, opening at 6,000.56, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 211.6 points, beginning the day at 19,450.925.
This development reflects a broader apprehension over geopolitical instability, particularly affecting markets sensitive to the volatility in the oil-rich Middle Eastern region.
(With inputs from agencies.)