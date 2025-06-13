Israel's Strikes and Iran's Resilient Oil Industry
Israel launched strikes against Iran targeting nuclear sites and military leaders to prevent nuclear weapon development. While refining facilities remained unharmed, Iran's oil output is resilient due to strong Chinese demand. Despite sanctions, Iran evades restrictions and maintains significant oil exports, contributing 4.5% to global supplies.
In a move to cripple Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israel executed targeted strikes on Friday, hitting nuclear facilities and military leaders. Iran's National Oil Refining and Distribution Company confirmed that its refining facilities were unscathed.
Despite numerous sanctions, Iran's oil sector remains resilient. Recent data indicates Iran's crude exports have spiked to a multi-year high, primarily driven by robust Chinese demand exempt from recognizing international sanctions.
Iran contributes approximately 4.5% of global oil supply, heavily focusing its production in Khuzestan and Bushehr provinces. As geopolitical tensions rise, analysts observe Saudi and OPEC could face challenges in balancing the supply scale should Iran's outputs falter.
(With inputs from agencies.)