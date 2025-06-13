Israel's Strikes and Iran's Resilient Oil Industry

In a move to cripple Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israel executed targeted strikes on Friday, hitting nuclear facilities and military leaders. Iran's National Oil Refining and Distribution Company confirmed that its refining facilities were unscathed.

Despite numerous sanctions, Iran's oil sector remains resilient. Recent data indicates Iran's crude exports have spiked to a multi-year high, primarily driven by robust Chinese demand exempt from recognizing international sanctions.

Iran contributes approximately 4.5% of global oil supply, heavily focusing its production in Khuzestan and Bushehr provinces. As geopolitical tensions rise, analysts observe Saudi and OPEC could face challenges in balancing the supply scale should Iran's outputs falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)