Operation Rising Lion: Escalation in Middle East Conflict

In a dramatic escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel launched a powerful wave of airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure on Friday. The attack claimed the lives of prominent Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists, marking the largest direct assault between the adversaries in recent history.

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Rising Lion,' was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who framed it as a necessary measure for Israel's survival. Iran responded fiercely, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promising severe retaliation and invoking apocalyptic consequences.

As global powers keep a keen eye on the unfolding events, the attack's aftermath threatens to derail ongoing nuclear negotiations and destabilize oil markets. While the world watches, the U.N. Security Council prepares to convene amid fears of escalating violence in the region.

