Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Record Mild COVID-19 Upsurge

COVID-19 cases have recorded a slight increase in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, though authorities emphasize the situation is under control. Rajasthan reports 30-35 daily cases, while Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh noted multiple cases among medical staff. Preventive measures and guidelines are reinforced for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Health officials in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have observed a slight rise in COVID-19 cases. Despite this uptick, there is no cause for widespread concern, according to local authorities.

Dr. Ravi Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan's Department of Medical, Health & Family Welfare reported 30 to 35 new infections daily, alongside one death. He assured the public of sufficient medical supplies and diligent monitoring, noting the deceased also had tuberculosis.

In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, several medical staff, including junior doctors, have contracted the virus. However, Dr. RKS Dhakad, dean of Gajra Raja Medical College, stated these cases are mild and addressed promptly. With 7,131 active cases nationwide, officials reiterate the need for vigilance, as per the Health Ministry's June 13 update.

(With inputs from agencies.)

