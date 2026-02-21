Left Menu

NASA Faces Setback with Artemis II Launch

NASA is considering rolling back the Artemis II rocket and Orion spacecraft due to interrupted helium flow required for launch. This issue is likely to affect the planned March launch window, according to statements released by the space agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA is taking precautionary steps to possibly retract the Artemis II rocket and Orion spacecraft following the detection of an interrupted helium flow essential for the launch, the space agency announced on Saturday.

The malfunctioning helium flow puts a question mark on the upcoming March launch timeline, potentially causing delays in NASA's planned schedule for Artemis II.

"This will almost assuredly impact the March launch window," NASA stated, highlighting the criticality of the technical issues faced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

