NASA Faces Setback with Artemis II Launch

NASA is taking precautionary steps to possibly retract the Artemis II rocket and Orion spacecraft following the detection of an interrupted helium flow essential for the launch, the space agency announced on Saturday.

The malfunctioning helium flow puts a question mark on the upcoming March launch timeline, potentially causing delays in NASA's planned schedule for Artemis II.

"This will almost assuredly impact the March launch window," NASA stated, highlighting the criticality of the technical issues faced.

