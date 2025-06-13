Boosting Inland Fishery: A Call to Action

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has called on non-coastal states to boost their inland fish production, which could significantly impact India's aquatic products export sector.

Speaking at the 'Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Meet 2025', Singh outlined the sizable growth potential within inland fisheries, noting that while India ranks as the world's second-largest fish producer, much of this comes from inland sources.

With initiatives like the Blue Revolution and the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund spearheading industry advancements, Singh emphasized the role of improved product quality and processing in elevating export contributions.