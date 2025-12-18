Mexico Resolves Android Antitrust Case
Mexico's antitrust commission resolved a case about competitive issues in the mobile operating system market, concerning Android. Google agreed to remove restrictive contractual obligations on manufacturers, allowing them to produce and distribute devices with alternative operating systems.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:47 IST
Mexico's antitrust commission announced its resolution of a significant case concerning competition in the mobile operating system market, specifically involving Google's Android platform.
The commission's decision mandates Google to remove certain contractual constraints, which have been limiting mobile device manufacturers' choices.
As a result, manufacturers can now freely choose to produce and sell devices with operating systems other than Android, fostering greater competition in the market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- antitrust
- commission
- Android
- competition
- mobile
- operating system
- manufacturers
- devices