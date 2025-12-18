Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Condemns South African Detention of Officials

The United States has expressed strong disapproval following the brief detention of its officials by South Africa, which added strain to already tense diplomatic relations. The officials were providing support to the Afrikaner minority when detained and later released, according to both USCIS and other sources.

While no arrests of U.S. officials were officially recorded, South African authorities deported several Kenyan nationals for illegally working on U.S. refugee applications. The U.S. State Department has condemned the detention and the public release of U.S. officials' passport information, calling it 'unacceptable harassment'.

South Africa's response emphasizes their commitment to data security, rejecting allegations of state involvement in the leak. The country calls for discussions based on mutual respect, seeking clarity from the U.S. government while denying any claims of targeting the white minority group unfairly.

(With inputs from agencies.)