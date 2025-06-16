Tragic Drownings: Five Youths Lost in Godavari River, Two in Bhushi Dam Backwater

In a tragic incident that has left Rajasthan in mourning, the state's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, conveyed his deep sorrow over the drowning of five young individuals in the Godavari River, located in Telangana's Nirmal district. Taking to social media platform X, Sharma expressed his condolences and hopes for strength for the grieving families.

The unfortunate incident occurred on June 15 in the Basara region, where five youths from the same family perished. "Five youths from the same family died after drowning in the Godavari River in Basara. We have taken the five deceased bodies for post-mortem examination," stated a Sub-Inspector at the Basara police station.

In a separate incident earlier this month, two tourists drowned in the backwaters of Bhushi Dam in Lonavala, Maharashtra. Identified as Mohammad Jamal and Sahil Ashraf Ali Sheikh, both victims were swept away by strong currents during a swim. Despite rescue efforts by the Shivdurga Mitra Lonavala Rescue Team, the bodies were recovered later. Bhushi Dam remains a popular attraction, often crowded on weekends and holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)