Ravin Group Triumphs in Engineering Innovation for Railway Infrastructure

Ravin Group has been awarded the 'Outstanding Component Supplier for Railway Infrastructure' at the ET Infra Rail Show Awards 2025 for its pivotal role in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project. The company supplied 790 km of fire-safe cables, overcoming challenging environmental conditions to ensure circuit continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:51 IST
Ravin Group, a trailblazer in cable manufacturing and EPC solutions, was honoured with the 'Outstanding Component Supplier for Railway Infrastructure' award at the ET Infra Rail Show Awards 2025. This accolade recognizes their exceptional contribution to the complex Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project.

The company supplied an impressive 790 km of custom-engineered, fire-safe cables, including its innovative IGNAMO fire-survival cables, robust enough to endure the harsh conditions of the Himalayan region. Particularly notable was Tunnel T13, a challenging section of the project characterized by sub-zero temperatures, seismic activity, and steep gradients.

Ravin Group's commitment to engineering excellence saw the development of halogen-free, low-smoke, fire-safe cables. Despite logistical and environmental challenges, they ensured timely deliveries and stood as a testament to the strength of Indian engineering.

