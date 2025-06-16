Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Cyber-Extortion Racket

Delhi Police arrested two individuals connected to a cyber-extortion scheme involving nude video call blackmailing. This move comes after a victim, Ankit Kumar Kain, reported being scammed. Key arrests include Mangal Singh from Delhi and Shyam Singh from Rajasthan, with another suspect, Aamir, still at large.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled a cyber-extortion network, arresting two individuals, including the suspected mastermind, linked to blackmail involving nude video calls. The investigation was launched following a complaint by Shahdara resident Ankit Kumar Kain, who was targeted in the scam, according to police reports.

Kain encountered a woman, Nandini, via the QuakQuak dating app. Subsequently, they exchanged WhatsApp numbers, during which she conducted a video call whilst nude, recording Kain's face. She subsequently blackmailed him, threatening to release the video unless Rs 35,000 was transferred to a Bandhan Bank account. Fearing disgrace, Kain complied but later reported the matter on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

Police investigations traced the transaction to a Bandhan Bank account under the name of Mangal Singh from South Delhi, but managed by Shyam Singh of Rajasthan. Investigators discovered that Shyam had opened the account using Mangal's details. The mobile number and email linked to the account pointed to Shyam. Four mobile devices involved in the scheme were retrieved from him. A second suspect, Aamir, is yet to be apprehended, while Mangal Singh was detained and confessed to receiving a commission for providing his banking credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

