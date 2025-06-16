Cyber Suraksha Initiative: Strengthening National Cyber Resilience

The Defence Cyber Agency, under the aegis of the Integrated Defence Staff, has initiated a comprehensive Cyber Security Exercise called 'Cyber Suraksha.' Held from June 22 to June 27, 2025, the event is designed to simulate real-world cyber threats and enhance participants' skills in a high-paced, gamified environment.

An official statement from the Ministry of Defence highlighted the exercise's goal to strengthen national cyber resilience through targeted training sessions and leadership evaluation. The event has attracted over 100 participants from various national-level agencies and stakeholders in the defense sector.

In a notable inclusion, the Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) conclave has been integrated into 'Cyber Suraksha,' aligning technical training with leadership development. Eminent speakers are slated to deliver talks, culminating in an immersive Table-Top Exercise, emphasizing decisive action against cyber threats. The Defence Cyber Agency plans to conduct such exercises regularly to foster a security-first culture.