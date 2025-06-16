Desperate Search for Survivors After Tragic Pune Bridge Collapse

Search and rescue operations resumed on Monday near the Indrayani River in Maharashtra's Pune district, where an old bridge had collapsed the previous day. According to officials, two teams are actively engaged in efforts to locate the missing individuals, even as the region continues to experience rainfall.

On Sunday, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi reported that the bridge collapse resulted in four fatalities and 51 injuries. The deceased included Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, with one male victim yet to be identified.

Speaking with ANI, Dudi detailed the immediate response to the incident, noting that 51 injured individuals are receiving treatment in various hospitals. The collapse, which occurred at approximately 3:15 pm, saw rescue teams mobilize quickly, with 38 people rescued thus far.

Survivors described a chaotic scene as the bridge collapsed under the weight of a large crowd. One survivor recounted how people were swept away by the Indrayani River when the structure gave way, leaving many injured.

The survivors are receiving medical attention, and while there have been no reported cases of anyone missing, the tragic incident claimed four lives. Rescue efforts continue as the community rallies to support the victims.

