Tragedy in Alipur: A Young Life Cut Short

A harrowing incident unfolded in the Alipur area of outer north Delhi, where a 15-year-old girl was discovered dead by suicide. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, revealing the fragile dynamics within which many families exist.

The teenager, a Class 11 student from a government school in Bakhtawarpur, was reportedly found hanging in her home. Her father promptly transported her to the Government Hospital in Burari, but it was too late, and she was declared dead on arrival.

A suicide note was recovered, where she apologized for her actions, citing a reprimand from her parents as the catalyst. The family, comprising daily-wage laborers living in a rented accommodation, is in mourning as police continue to investigate the tragic circumstances surrounding her death.

