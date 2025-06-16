Left Menu

Stalin Criticizes Tamil Nadu Governor for Withholding Assent on University Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticizes Governor RN Ravi for delaying assent on the Kalaignar University Bill, accusing systematic obstruction by both the Governor and the Union Government. Despite these challenges, Tamil Nadu will host statewide welfare camps starting July 15, emphasizing ongoing dedication to public welfare and unity.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing address on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin publicly accused Governor RN Ravi of stalling the legislative process for the establishment of Kalaignar University in Thanjavur. According to Stalin, the Governor's delay in signing the bill, which was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on May 2, is a deliberate move orchestrated by the Union Government.

Stalin expressed frustration at a public event in Thanjavur, stressing that the higher education institution, named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, would have commenced operations if not for the gubernatorial stall that has now extended beyond 40 days. Despite appeals, including efforts by the state's Higher Education Minister to arrange a meeting with Governor Ravi, no time has been allocated for discussions.

The Chief Minister further accused the Governor and the Union Government of impeding Tamil Nadu's administrative progress, claiming political motives behind the obstructions. Despite these hurdles, he announced the upcoming Ungaludan Stalin Camps from July 15 to October, aimed at delivering medical services and welfare benefits across 10,000 locations, emphasizing the staunch resolve and determined governance of his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

