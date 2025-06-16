Wall Street Surges Amidst Oil Price Relief and Global Tensions

Wall Street saw an optimistic opening on Monday, bolstered by decreased oil prices despite the backdrop of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Investors turned their attention towards the Federal Reserve meeting, anticipating further insights.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 102.3 points, marking a 0.24% increase, reaching 42,300.13. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced an upward trend, advancing by 27 points or 0.45% to settle at 6,004.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged by 143.9 points, a 0.74% increase, hitting 19,550.749 at the day's opening. The market's initial performance reflects a cautiously optimistic sentiment among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)