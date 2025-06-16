Left Menu

Wall Street Surges Amidst Oil Price Relief and Global Tensions

Wall Street opened with gains on Monday as lower oil prices improved market sentiment, despite tensions between Israel and Iran. Investors are keenly watching the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Key indexes like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite registered significant gains at the opening bell.

Wall Street saw an optimistic opening on Monday, bolstered by decreased oil prices despite the backdrop of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Investors turned their attention towards the Federal Reserve meeting, anticipating further insights.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 102.3 points, marking a 0.24% increase, reaching 42,300.13. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced an upward trend, advancing by 27 points or 0.45% to settle at 6,004.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged by 143.9 points, a 0.74% increase, hitting 19,550.749 at the day's opening. The market's initial performance reflects a cautiously optimistic sentiment among investors.

