Left Menu

COVID-19 Surge Sparks Concern in Indore: Health Officials on High Alert

Indore district in Madhya Pradesh, India, is witnessing a worrisome rise in COVID-19 cases, with 106 positive cases reported in June. Health authorities are vigilant as two patients with comorbidities have died. Elderly individuals are advised to adhere to safety protocols to prevent infection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:29 IST
COVID-19 Surge Sparks Concern in Indore: Health Officials on High Alert
Indore CMHO Dr Madhav Hasani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, Indore district in Madhya Pradesh has become the center of a COVID-19 surge, alarming health authorities and the community alike. The month of June alone has seen 106 people testing positive for the virus, and two deaths have been reported, involving patients from Khargone and Ratlam districts who were being treated in Indore.

Currently, the district hosts 71 active cases, including two recently identified through RT-PCR tests in the past 24 hours. Health officials, led by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Hasani, assure that the situation is under control, with the health and district administration on high alert and necessary preparations underway.

Despite the rise in cases, no widespread panic has been observed. However, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions are urged to observe COVID-19 safety protocols and avoid crowded areas. Meetings have been conducted by the Collector and Divisional Commissioner to assess and enhance district preparedness, ensuring ample medical facilities and supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025