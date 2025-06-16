COVID-19 Surge Sparks Concern in Indore: Health Officials on High Alert

In a concerning development, Indore district in Madhya Pradesh has become the center of a COVID-19 surge, alarming health authorities and the community alike. The month of June alone has seen 106 people testing positive for the virus, and two deaths have been reported, involving patients from Khargone and Ratlam districts who were being treated in Indore.

Currently, the district hosts 71 active cases, including two recently identified through RT-PCR tests in the past 24 hours. Health officials, led by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Hasani, assure that the situation is under control, with the health and district administration on high alert and necessary preparations underway.

Despite the rise in cases, no widespread panic has been observed. However, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions are urged to observe COVID-19 safety protocols and avoid crowded areas. Meetings have been conducted by the Collector and Divisional Commissioner to assess and enhance district preparedness, ensuring ample medical facilities and supplies.

