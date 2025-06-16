Uttar Pradesh Governor Pushes for Transgender Welfare Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has taken decisive steps towards ensuring the welfare of the transgender community by directing officials to implement welfare schemes more effectively.

During a review meeting at Raj Bhavan, Patel emphasized the importance of social and economic empowerment for the transgender community, aiming to integrate them into the mainstream.

She highlighted the need for better outreach, financial inclusion, and the creation of employment opportunities, while also calling for the establishment of 100 health centers to address health issues like HIV among the transgender population.

(With inputs from agencies.)