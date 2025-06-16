Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Governor Pushes for Transgender Welfare Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel called for effective implementation of welfare schemes for the transgender community. During a review meeting, she emphasized economic empowerment and financial inclusion, urged enhanced outreach, and called for comprehensive planning to improve living standards, including health and employment opportunities for transgender individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has taken decisive steps towards ensuring the welfare of the transgender community by directing officials to implement welfare schemes more effectively.

During a review meeting at Raj Bhavan, Patel emphasized the importance of social and economic empowerment for the transgender community, aiming to integrate them into the mainstream.

She highlighted the need for better outreach, financial inclusion, and the creation of employment opportunities, while also calling for the establishment of 100 health centers to address health issues like HIV among the transgender population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

