Odisha's Zero Tolerance Stance on Gender-Based Violence Unveiled

The Odisha government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, has implemented a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based violence. A state-level workshop highlighted the need for societal change, skill development for survivors, and multi-departmental coordination to empower women and foster a safe environment for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:41 IST
The Odisha government's zero-tolerance policy for gender-based violence aims to create a safer environment for victims while empowering women. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the societal responsibility to prevent such violence during a workshop organized by the Odisha State Commission for Women.

Parida stressed the importance of women's empowerment for societal progress, urging initiatives for awareness and prevention. She highlighted the role of 'Sakhi one-stop centres' in skill development to support survivors in integrating back into society. Efficient and empathetic handling of cases by police was also advised.

Women and Child Development Principal Secretary Shubha Sharma called for coordinated departmental efforts, while UNFPA India's Andrea M Wojnar and IGP Shyni S pointed out the need for mindset shifts and collective responsibility in eradicating gender-based violence.

