EU Plans Controversial Ban on Russian Gas Amidst Opposition

Hungary and Slovakia oppose the European Union's proposed ban on Russian gas imports, though the European Commission plans to proceed with its legislative proposal. The blocking countries argue it's a national sovereignty issue, while the EU aims for a majority-backed ban by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:13 IST
In a heated energy policy debate, Hungary and Slovakia have voiced staunch opposition to the European Union's ambitious plan to ban Russian gas imports. Although the proposal is set to be unveiled by the European Commission on Tuesday, it could pass without the consent of these dissenting nations.

The European Commission's agenda includes halting Russian gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by the end of 2027. Unveiling the legal framework tomorrow, the Commission seeks support from the member states. However, Hungary and Slovakia thwarted a collective endorsement by EU energy ministers, citing national sovereignty concerns.

To enact this ban, the Commission plans to secure a 'reinforced majority' in the European Parliament, requiring consent from at least 15 members representing 65% of the EU population. Despite considerable support, legal and financial concerns linger amongst some EU diplomats about breaking long-term contracts with Russian suppliers.

