Uttarakhand's Health Initiative: Ensuring Journalists' Well-being

To prioritize journalists' health, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a free health camp in Uttarakhand. This initiative, in collaboration with the Health and Information Department, offers over 265 medical tests and consultations from senior doctors, focusing on continuous health benefits for media personnel.

16-06-2025
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasized the vital role journalists play in society, underscoring the importance of their health. To this end, a dedicated health camp is being organized to ensure their well-being. The Chief Minister has committed to hosting such events regularly to provide continuous health benefits for journalists.

A special health protection camp for journalists and their families is scheduled for Tuesday, June 17. Organized under Chief Minister Dhami's directives, the event is a joint effort by the Health and Information Department and will be held at the Information Directorate on Ring Road. The initiative aims to offer free health check-ups including comprehensive consultations from senior Government Doon Medical College doctors.

Director of Medical Education, Dr. Ashutosh Sayana, announced that renowned specialists will conduct examinations and provide consultations. The team includes senior physicians such as Dr. Vivekanand Satyawali and Dr. Ankur Pandey, along with other specialists spanning various fields like pediatrics, cardiology, and dermatology. Approximately 265 tests will be offered at no cost during this health camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

